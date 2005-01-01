

We're Still Here: March 2021

Pandemic Update (still): Despite the abandoned-seeming nature, this website is still active and maintained. While new stories are no longer posted, we are honored to continue this site in memory of Ninjalicious' (1973-2005) groundbreaking and charistmatic work within the field of Urban Exploration. If you're looking for our publications, the webstore remains open, and yes there is a human on the other end. Feel free to drop a line to liz at infiltration dot org. You can pick up a set of all 25 back issues of Infiltration Zine + Access All Areas for $65 postpaid in the USA. You may also individually purchase the book, Access All Areas, or the zine set, on its own—or a handsome t-shirt. Order here in the Order Hut. Pandemic-times shipping may be a bit slow, but we're out here.



The book is also available through Powells Books or Amazon.com. In Toronto, you can always buy books and back issues of Infiltration zine and the Access All Areas book from our good friends at The Beguiling (now located at 319 College Street), and in New York City, from our good friends at Quimby's Bookstore, 536 Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn. If either of these shops are low on something, just ask them to get more!







RIP Ninjalicious

Ninjalicious, the founder of this website and Infiltration zine passed away in 2005. The website is maintained both in his memory and in the spirit of exploration.



